Compared to Estimates, Humana (HUM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Humana (
HUM Quick Quote HUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $29.38 billion, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.96, compared to $8.94 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.63 billion, representing a surprise of +2.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.89.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated: 89% versus 88.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage: 544.9 thousand compared to the 551.66 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP: 2.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.29 million. Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage: 5.62 million compared to the 5.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Premiums: $28.14 billion compared to the $27.21 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year. Revenues- Investment income (loss): $298 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $304.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenues- Services: $1.10 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $988.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenue- CenterWell: $4.95 billion versus $4.80 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Specialty benefits: $240 million compared to the $243.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year. Revenue- Insurance: $28.53 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $27.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Insurance segment - Intersegment revenues- Services: $1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.60 million. Insurance segment- Investment income: $168 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.10 million.
Shares of Humana have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
