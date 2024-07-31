Back to top

OneMain (OMF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, OneMain Holdings (OMF - Free Report) reported revenue of $922 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $918.74 million, representing a surprise of +0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OneMain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-off ratio

    : 8.3% compared to the 8.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Interest Income

    : $922 million versus $919.18 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

    : $347 million versus $395.70 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Insurance

    : $111 million versus $116.79 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Investment

    : $30 million compared to the $31.16 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Total other revenues

    : $174 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $183.67 million.

  • Other income

    : $39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.47 million.
Shares of OneMain have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

