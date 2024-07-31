Back to top

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Easterly Government Properties (DEA - Free Report) reported $76.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.2 million, representing a surprise of +0.03%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Easterly Government Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements

    : $2.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

  • Revenues- Rental income

    : $72.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

  • Diluted Earnings per share

    : $0.04 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.04.
Shares of Easterly Government Properties have returned +14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

