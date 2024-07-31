Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AvidXchange (AVDX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $105.13 million, up 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AvidXchange performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Transaction Yield

    : $5.33 compared to the $5.40 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Transactions Processed

    : 19.7 million compared to the 19.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Total Payment Volume

    : $20.60 billion compared to the $20.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for AvidXchange here>>>

Shares of AvidXchange have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise