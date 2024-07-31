Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Steven Madden (SHOO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) reported revenue of $523.55 million, up 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $506.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Steven Madden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commission and licensing fee income

    : $1.84 million compared to the $2.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.2% year over year.

  • Total Revenue- Net Sales

    : $521.71 million compared to the $499.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer

    : $136.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

  • Revenue- Total Wholesale

    : $385.30 million versus $374.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Steven Madden here>>>

Shares of Steven Madden have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise