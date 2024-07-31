Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AutoNation (AN) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, AutoNation (AN - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.48 billion, down 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.99, compared to $6.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.31, the EPS surprise was -7.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit sales - Total - Retail

    : 126,772 compared to the 132,033 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle

    : $50,965 compared to the $50,624.99 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle

    : $26,617 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27,151.13.

  • Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance

    : $2,556 versus $2,673.35 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail

    : 65,504 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 69,327.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $5.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.

  • Revenue- New Vehicle

    : $3.12 billion versus $3.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.

  • Revenue- Used Vehicle

    : $1.91 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

  • Revenue- Parts and service

    : $1.12 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.

  • Revenue- Finance and insurance net

    : $324 million versus $352.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change.

  • Revenue- Used Vehicle- Retail

    : $1.74 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.

  • Revenue- Used Vehicle- Wholesale

    : $167.60 million compared to the $141.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.8% year over year.
Shares of AutoNation have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

