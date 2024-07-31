Back to top

Wingstop (WING) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Wingstop (WING - Free Report) reported $155.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.3%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +13.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth

    : 28.7% versus 18.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Total System-wide Restaurants

    : 2,352 compared to the 2,342 average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Total Franchise Restaurants

    : 2,300 versus 2,285 estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Company-owned domestic same store sales growth

    : 14.1% versus 7% estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity

    : 52 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 50.

  • New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity

    : 10 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.

  • New Restaurant Openings

    : 73 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 61.

  • Total Domestic Restaurants

    : 2,040 versus 2,022 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity

    : 312 compared to the 318 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other

    : $71.16 million compared to the $64.28 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales

    : $29.89 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $27.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.3%.

  • Revenue- Advertising fees

    : $54.65 million compared to the $51.12 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.3% year over year.
Shares of Wingstop have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

