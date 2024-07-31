We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wingstop (WING) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Wingstop (WING - Free Report) reported $155.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.3%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +13.41%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth: 28.7% versus 18.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.
Total System-wide Restaurants: 2,352 compared to the 2,342 average estimate based on seven analysts.
Total Franchise Restaurants: 2,300 versus 2,285 estimated by six analysts on average.
Company-owned domestic same store sales growth: 14.1% versus 7% estimated by six analysts on average.
Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity: 52 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 50.
New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity: 10 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.
New Restaurant Openings: 73 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 61.
Total Domestic Restaurants: 2,040 versus 2,022 estimated by four analysts on average.
Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity: 312 compared to the 318 average estimate based on four analysts.
Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other: $71.16 million compared to the $64.28 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.3% year over year.
Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales: $29.89 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $27.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.3%.
Revenue- Advertising fees: $54.65 million compared to the $51.12 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.3% year over year.
Shares of Wingstop have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.