This Week's 5 Best Growth Stock Earnings Charts
It’s another big week for earnings as hundreds of companies are reporting, including three of the Magnificent 7 stocks. With that many companies on the docket, which stocks should you be zeroing in on and watching this week?
There are plenty of popular growth stocks set to report earnings. I’ve picked out five that also have excellent earnings surprise track records. One is even a value stock, based on forward P/E.
It’s not easy to beat every quarter for the last year, yet each of these companies has done so. One company has almost a perfect 5-year track record, with just one miss.
It takes great communication from management, and analysts asking the right questions, to get a great earnings surprise track record.
Will these companies beat again this quarter?
1. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) has a great track record with 6 beats in a row. Shares of Meta Platforms have soared this year, adding 31%. Yet, it is pretty cheap compared to other growth stocks. Meta Platforms has a forward P/E of just 23. Should Meta Platforms be on your short list?
2. Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) has only missed one time on earnings in the last 5 years and it was in 2020. That is impressive. Think about the period where there were supply chain and inventory issues and yet Crocs still beat. Shares of Crocs have soared in 2024, rising 42%. Yet Crocs is cheap, with a forward P/E of 10.4. Is Crocs too hot to handle into this earnings report?
3. Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) has a stellar track record, with just 2 misses in the last 5 years. Both of those were in 2020, right when the pandemic hit. Travel has been hot but shares of Booking are up just 4.9% year-to-date. However, it’s cheap for a growth stock, with a forward P/E of 21. Should Booking Holdings be on your short list?
4. Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) has been on a hot streak. Coinbase has beat 5 quarters in a row, and those have been massive beats. Shares of Coinbase are up 29% year-to-date. It is not cheap, but has a growth stock P/E of 35. Is it time to buy Coinbase?
5. Roku, Inc. (ROKU - Free Report) has beat 6 out of the last 7 quarters and has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years. Impressive. But the Street doesn’t seem to care. Shares of Roku are down 37% year-to-date. Roku doesn’t yet have a P/E as earnings are still expected to be negative. Will Roku beat again?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]