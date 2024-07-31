Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Groupon (GRPN) Reports Loss in Q2, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) reported a non-GAAP loss of 2 cents per share in the second quarter of 2024, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent per share. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 10 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $124.6 million beat the consensus estimate by 2.4%. The figure decreased 3.5% on a year-over-year basis (down 3.4%, excluding the foreign exchange effect).

Region-wise, North America revenues of $98.4 million beat the consensus mark by 7.4% and rose 2.6% year over year. International revenues of $26.3 million missed the consensus mark by 13.5% and fell 21.1% year over year (down 20.8%, excluding the foreign exchange effect).

Quarterly Details

Local revenues of $114.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9% and rose 1.1% year over year (1.2% excluding the foreign exchange effect). North America Local revenues increased 7.3%, while International Local revenues fell 18.2% year over year.

Consolidated Travel revenues of $5.5 million missed the consensus mark by 24.9% and decreased 29.7% year over year. North America Travel revenues fell 30.8% year over year. International Travel revenues declined 26.9% in the reported quarter.

On a consolidated basis, Goods revenues of $5.1 million missed the consensus mark by 6.5% and declined 40.5% year over year. North America Goods revenues declined 41.6%, while International Goods revenues fell 38.5%, excluding the foreign exchange effect, on a year-over-year basis.

Customer Metrics

At the end of the second quarter, Groupon had approximately 15.8 million active customers compared with 17.5 million at the end of the year-ago quarter. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

At the end of the second quarter, the company had approximately 10.2 million active customers based in North America, beating the consensus mark by 9.7%, and 5.6 million active international customers, missing the consensus mark by 2.3%.

Operating Details

In the second quarter, gross profit was $112.7 million, down 0.3% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 19.8% year over year to $77.2 million in the reported quarter. Marketing expenses rose 64% to $36.5 million.

The company reported a GAAP operating income of $4.4 million against a loss of $4.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Groupon exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $178.1 million, up from $158.7 million as of Mar 31, 2024.

In the second quarter, the operating cash inflow was $15.3 million against the operating cash outflow of $10.1 million in the prior quarter.

Groupon reported a free cash flow of $10.8 million against $13.8 million of free cash outflow reported in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects revenues in the band of $114-$120 million, indicating a 10-5% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $132.58 million, indicating a 4.8% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $6 million and $11 million.

Groupon expects a free cash outflow for the third quarter.

For 2024, the company expects revenues between $495 million and $515 million, indicating a year-over-year change in the band of (4%)-0%.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $65 million and $80 million.

Groupon expects a positive free cash flow for 2024.

