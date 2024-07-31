Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.21 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining 30.1% year over year.

Revenues of $905.5 million dropped 15.5% on a year-over-year basis and missed the consensus mark of $913 million.

Mobile revenues contributed nearly 61% to total revenues and declined 21% sequentially.

Broad markets contributed nearly 39% to total revenues and increased 1% sequentially.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Quote

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 160 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 46%. Gross margin expanded 100 bps sequentially, reflecting SWKS’ ongoing cost-reduction actions and favorable mix shift.

Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 390 bps year over year to 17.7%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 70 bps to 7.9% in the reported quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 630 bps on a year-over-year basis to 24.2% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 28, 2024, cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.28 billion compared with $1.2 billion as of Mar 29, 2024.

Long-term debt remained steady at $994 million as of Jun 28, 2024, unchanged sequentially.

Cash generated by operating activities was $273.5 million in the quarter under discussion compared with $300 million in the previous quarter.

Free cash flow was $249.1 million, with a 27.5% free cash flow margin.

Skyworks paid dividends worth $109 million in the reported quarter and repurchased 764,000 shares for a total of $77 million.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company currently expects revenues between $1 billion and $1.04 billion. Earnings are expected to be $1.52 per share at the mid-point of this revenue guidance.

The gross margin is expected to be between 46% and 47%. Operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $197-$203 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Skyworks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

SWKS’ shares have returned 4.6% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 18.2% year to date.

Here are some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader sector.

Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Digital Ocean (DOCN - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Shopify and DigitalOcean sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Apple carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shopify’s shares have declined 12.4% year to date. SHOP is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7.

Apple’s shares have increased 10.7% year to date. AAPL is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1.

DigitalOcean’s shares have moved down 35.8% year to date. DOCN is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) - free report >>

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) - free report >>

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings semiconductor tech-stocks