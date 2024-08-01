We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MasterCard (MA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
MasterCard (MA - Free Report) reported $6.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $3.59 for the same period compares to $2.89 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.85 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.51.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how MasterCard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Switched transactions: 39.45 billion versus 39.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA: $571 billion versus $599.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States: $1,639 billion compared to the $1,712.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada: $68 billion versus $71.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe: $799 billion compared to the $834.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide: $2,403 billion versus $2,478.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Revenue- Other network assessments: $244 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $285.85 million.
Net revenue by category- Value-added services and solutions: $2.59 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.56 billion.
Revenue- Cross-border assessments: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
Revenue- Domestic assessments: $2.60 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
Revenue- Transaction processing assessments: $3.32 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion.
Net revenue by category- Payment network: $4.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.28 billion.
Shares of MasterCard have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.