MasterCard (MA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MasterCard (MA - Free Report) reported $6.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $3.59 for the same period compares to $2.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.85 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MasterCard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Switched transactions

    : 39.45 billion versus 39.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA

    : $571 billion versus $599.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States

    : $1,639 billion compared to the $1,712.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada

    : $68 billion versus $71.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe

    : $799 billion compared to the $834.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide

    : $2,403 billion versus $2,478.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Other network assessments

    : $244 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $285.85 million.

  • Net revenue by category- Value-added services and solutions

    : $2.59 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.56 billion.

  • Revenue- Cross-border assessments

    : $2.43 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Revenue- Domestic assessments

    : $2.60 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Revenue- Transaction processing assessments

    : $3.32 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion.

  • Net revenue by category- Payment network

    : $4.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.28 billion.
Shares of MasterCard have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

