Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Qualcomm (QCOM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.39 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.33, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25, the EPS surprise was +3.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qualcomm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- QCT- Handsets

    : $5.90 billion versus $5.90 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.

  • Revenue- QCT- Automotive

    : $811 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $663.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +86.9%.

  • Revenue- QCT- IoT

    : $1.36 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.

  • Revenue- QTL

    : $1.27 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

  • Revenue- QCT

    : $8.07 billion versus $7.87 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

  • Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items

    : $49 million compared to the $51.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29% year over year.

  • Revenues- Equipment and services

    : $7.99 billion versus $7.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

  • Revenues- Licensing

    : $1.40 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL

    : $894 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $935.13 million.

  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT

    : $2.18 billion versus $2.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Qualcomm here>>>

Shares of Qualcomm have returned -16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise