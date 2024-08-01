We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC - Free Report) ending at $7.60, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.41% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Canopy Growth Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 9, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.31, marking a 22.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $51.82 million, down 35.99% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.07 per share and a revenue of $218.28 million, indicating changes of +73.58% and -10.72%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher within the past month. Canopy Growth Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.