XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) reached $8.06, with a +1.51% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.64%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 4.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.91 per share and a revenue of $6.32 billion, indicating changes of +45.83% and +47.22%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.86% higher within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 195, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.