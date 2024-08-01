We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HCI Group (HCI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $94.26, demonstrating a -1.41% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 3.12% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HCI Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 8, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.58, marking a 193.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $196.67 million, indicating a 54.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.63 per share and a revenue of $772.94 million, signifying shifts of +56.95% and +40.36%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower within the past month. Currently, HCI Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, HCI Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.14 of its industry.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.