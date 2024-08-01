We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $4.17, demonstrating a -1.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.64%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.44%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.28, reflecting a 54.84% increase from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
