Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA - Free Report) reported $546.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $2.22 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544.91 million, representing a surprise of +0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mid-America Apartment Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Physical occupancy - Same store

    : 95.5% versus 95.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.86 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.04.

  • Net Operating Income- Same Store

    : $328.28 million versus $325.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

