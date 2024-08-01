Back to top

Albemarle (ALB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, down 39.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $7.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion, representing a surprise of +2.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -92.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albemarle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Energy Storage

    : $830.11 million compared to the $822.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.9% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Ketjen

    : $265.68 million compared to the $259.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Specialties

    : $334.60 million compared to the $309.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties

    : $54.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.61 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate

    : $11.37 million versus -$25.75 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ketjen

    : $37.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27.45 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage

    : $282.98 million compared to the $237.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Albemarle have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

