Image: Bigstock

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) reported $4.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +21.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue- NAST

    : $2.99 billion compared to the $3.09 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.

  • Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate

    : $572.22 million compared to the $578.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

  • Total Revenue- Global Forwarding

    : $921.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $808.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST

    : $419.66 million compared to the $410.09 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other and Corporate

    : $83.69 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $90.27 million.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding

    : $184.07 million compared to the $175.13 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh

    : $39.88 million versus $40.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Other surface transportation

    : $15.05 million compared to the $20.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Managed services

    : $28.75 million versus $31.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Income (loss) from operations- Global Forwarding

    : $40.98 million versus $49.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Income (loss) from operations- All Other & Corporate

    : -$3.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$16.36 million.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST- Truckload

    : $254.80 million compared to the $239.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

