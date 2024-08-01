Aflac (AFL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Aflac (
AFL Quick Quote AFL - Free Report) reported $5.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +17.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the EPS surprise was +15.09%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan: 66.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.1%. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S. 36.9% compared to the 38.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S. 46.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 46.9%. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan: 17.8% compared to the 19.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan: $2.45 billion compared to the $2.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income: $732 million versus $637.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income: $11 million compared to the $26.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -68.6% year over year. Revenues- Other income (loss): $22 million versus $42.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.1% change. Revenues- Net investment income: $1.10 billion versus $886.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Revenues- Total net earned premiums: $3.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other: $249 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +77.9%.
Shares of Aflac have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
