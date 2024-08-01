Back to top

MGM (MGM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, MGM Resorts (MGM - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.33 billion, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.18 billion, representing a surprise of +3.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MGM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts

    : $2.21 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

  • Revenues- Corporate and other/ Management and other operations

    : $176.58 million versus $143.92 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenues- MGM China

    : $891 million versus $969.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.

  • Revenues- Total Regional Operations

    : $927.14 million compared to the $920.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts

    : $782.29 million compared to the $762.29 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Regional Operations

    : $288.38 million versus $283.56 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- MGM China

    : $293.86 million versus $268.62 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Unconsolidated resorts/affiliates

    : -$36.85 million compared to the -$20.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Management and other operations

    : -$3.39 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.24 million.

  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Corporate

    : -$115.26 million compared to the -$111.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of MGM have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

