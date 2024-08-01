Back to top

Fair Isaac (FICO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) reported revenue of $447.85 million, up 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.25, compared to $5.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $448.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.37, the EPS surprise was -1.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fair Isaac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software

    : $183.79 million compared to the $184.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Scores

    : $241.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $240.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

  • Revenues- Professional Services

    : $22.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.

  • Revenue- Software

    : $206.40 million versus $207.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Fair Isaac have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

