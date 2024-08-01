Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) reported revenue of $904.04 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $907.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +9.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory

    : 1.4% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Total

    : 340 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 341.

  • Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory

    : 217 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 217.

  • Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia

    : 2% versus 2.9% estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory

    : 34 versus 33 estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia

    : 39 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 40.

  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Other

    : 41 compared to the 41 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC

    : 43 compared to the 43 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Revenues- North Italia

    : $75.51 million compared to the $77.57 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants

    : $676.70 million versus $673.25 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $78.19 million versus $81.67 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.

  • Revenues- Other FRC

    : $73.64 million versus $75.25 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

