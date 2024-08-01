Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ingersoll (IR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.81 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion, representing a surprise of +1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ingersoll performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies

    : $338.80 million compared to the $312.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.

  • Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services

    : $1.47 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies

    : $102.50 million versus $92.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services

    : $436.20 million compared to the $415.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ingersoll here>>>

Shares of Ingersoll have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise