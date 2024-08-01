Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, MetLife (
MET Quick Quote MET - Free Report) reported revenue of $18.68 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.28, compared to $1.94 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.19 billion, representing a surprise of +2.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America: $1.90 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Premiums: $15 million compared to the $15.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.1% year over year. Total Adjusted Revenue- U.S. Business: $11.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%. Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA: $675 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $664.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Revenue- Premiums: $11.63 billion compared to the $11.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Revenue- Other Revenues: $638 million versus $659.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Revenue- Net investment income: $5.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Premiums: $2.45 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Net investment income: $2.12 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Other Revenues: $61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%. View all Key Company Metrics for MetLife here>>>
Shares of MetLife have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Shares of MetLife have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.