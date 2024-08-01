Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) reported $70.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.8%. EPS of -$0.32 for the same period compares to -$0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Riot Platforms, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Bitcoin Mining

    : $55.76 million versus $63.62 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Engineering

    : $9.63 million compared to the $7.22 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Revenue- Other revenue

    : $4.63 million compared to the $1.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Riot Platforms, Inc. have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

