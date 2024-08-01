Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hanover Insurance (THG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hanover Insurance Group (THG - Free Report) reported $1.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $1.88 for the same period compares to -$1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hanover Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • GAAP Combined Ratio

    : 99.2% versus 99.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • GAAP Loss and LAE Ratio

    : 68.4% compared to the 68.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • GAAP Expense Ratio

    : 30.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.8%.

  • Revenues- Net investment income

    : $90.40 million compared to the $89.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

  • Revenues- Premiums earned

    : $1.47 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Fees and other income

    : $7.60 million versus $7.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
Shares of Hanover Insurance have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

