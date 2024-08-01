Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX - Free Report) reported $129.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +28.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northwest Pipe Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems

    : $39.98 million compared to the $40.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Sales- Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe

    : $89.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.30 million.

  • Gross profit- Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems

    : $8.83 million versus $9.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe

    : $16.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.01 million.
Shares of Northwest Pipe Co. have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

