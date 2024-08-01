Back to top

Mister Car Wash (MCW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Mister Car Wash (MCW - Free Report) reported $255.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $256.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mister Car Wash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth

    : 2.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.9%.

  • Ending location count

    : 491 compared to the 490 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • New Stores, Net (acquired & opened)

    : 9 compared to the 7 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Mister Car Wash have returned +13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

