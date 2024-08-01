Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Employers Holdings (EIG - Free Report) reported revenue of $217 million, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $223.77 million, representing a surprise of -3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Employers Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio

    : 94.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95.5%.

  • Loss and LAE ratio

    : 57.9% compared to the 58.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net premiums earned

    : $187.80 million versus $196.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

  • Net investment income

    : $26.90 million versus $26.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Employers Holdings here>>>

Shares of Employers Holdings have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise