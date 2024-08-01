Compared to Estimates, Qiagen (QGEN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Qiagen (
QGEN Quick Quote QGEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $496.35 million, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $494.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +5.77%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Qiagen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QIAstat-Dx: $24 million compared to the $24.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QuantiFERON: $115 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%. Sales by Product Groups- Sample technologies: $164 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions: $185 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $185.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- NeuMoDx: $7 million versus $9.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.4% change. Sales by Product Groups- Genomics / NGS: $58 million compared to the $61.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year. Sales by Product Groups- PCR / Nucleic acid amplification: $76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Sales by Product Groups- Other: $14 million compared to the $14.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year. Revenue- Molecular Diagnostics: $266 million compared to the $262.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year. Revenue- Life Sciences: $230 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $231.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- Other: $39 million compared to the $38.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Qiagen here>>>
Shares of Qiagen have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
