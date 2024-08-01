Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Schrodinger (SDGR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR - Free Report) reported $47.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.5%. EPS of -$0.74 for the same period compares to -$0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +17.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.85, the EPS surprise was +12.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Schrodinger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Software products and services

    : $35.40 million versus $31.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.

  • Revenues- Drug discovery

    : $11.93 million versus $9.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +104.4% change.

  • Revenues- Software- Professional services

    : $2.72 million versus $2.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change.

  • Revenues- Software- Software maintenance

    : $5.84 million versus $6.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

  • Revenues- Software- On-premise software

    : $18.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

  • Revenues- Software- Hosted software

    : $8.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +81.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Schrodinger here>>>

Shares of Schrodinger have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise