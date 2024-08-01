Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Regal Rexnord (RRX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Regal Rexnord (RRX - Free Report) reported $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. EPS of $2.29 for the same period compares to $2.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14, the EPS surprise was +7.01%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Regal Rexnord performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Industrial Systems (IS)

    : $39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40 million.

  • Revenues- Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS)

    : $675.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $668.88 million.

  • Revenues- Power Efficiency Solutions (PES)

    : $410.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $395.35 million.

  • Revenues- Automation & Motion Control (AMC)

    : $422.20 million compared to the $408.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS)

    : $174.40 million compared to the $168.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Systems (IS)

    : $2.90 million versus $2.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Automation & Motion Control (AMC)

    : $94.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.06 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Power Efficiency Solutions (PES)

    : $66 million compared to the $63.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Regal Rexnord have returned +18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

