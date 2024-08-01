Back to top

Cross Country (CCRN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) reported $339.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 37.2%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $334.33 million, representing a surprise of +1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cross Country performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - FTEsn

    : 8,415 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,093.

  • Physician staffing statistical data - Days filled in HRS

    : 24,252 versus 18,924 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Physician staffing statistical data - Revenue per day filled

    : $1,992 compared to the $1,894 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - Average revenue per FTE per day

    : $377 compared to the $387.50 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Physician staffing

    : $48.32 million versus $48.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

  • Revenue- Nurse and allied staffing

    : $291.45 million compared to the $284.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.2% year over year.
Shares of Cross Country have returned +32.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

