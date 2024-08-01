Back to top

Carvana (CVNA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) reported $3.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.55 a year ago.


