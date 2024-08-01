Back to top

Sixth St (TSLX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sixth Street (TSLX - Free Report) reported $121.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.33 million, representing a surprise of +1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sixth St performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments

    : $119.49 million versus $118.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest from investments

    : $2.32 million compared to the $2.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments- Interest from investments

    : $102.71 million versus $113.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments

    : $2.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.19 million.
Shares of Sixth St have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

