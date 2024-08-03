Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cimpress (CMPR) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Cimpress (CMPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $832.61 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.33, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $832.9 million, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +462.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cimpress performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Vista

    : $441.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $438.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

  • Revenue- Inter-segment eliminations

    : -$15.53 million versus -$13.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +61.2% change.

  • Revenue- All Other Businesses

    : $54.62 million compared to the $52.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- National Pen

    : $84.18 million versus $89.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
Shares of Cimpress have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

