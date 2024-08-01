Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Camping World (CWH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Camping World (CWH - Free Report) reported $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was -29.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit sales - New vehicle

    : 22,084 compared to the 23,193 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Unit sales - Used vehicle

    : 15,700 versus 16,052 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average gross profit per unit - Used vehicles

    : $5,807 versus $5,956.69 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average selling price - Used vehicles

    : $30,623 versus $31,772.05 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles

    : $5,862 versus $5,383.20 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans

    : $52.55 million versus $52.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

  • Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles

    : $847.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $859.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

  • Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles

    : $480.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $486.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%.

  • Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club

    : $11.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

  • Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net

    : $179.02 million compared to the $184.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

  • Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail

    : $1.75 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.

  • Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other

    : $235.95 million compared to the $252.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Camping World here>>>

Shares of Camping World have returned +27.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Camping World (CWH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise