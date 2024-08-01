Compared to Estimates, Camping World (CWH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Camping World (
CWH Quick Quote CWH - Free Report) reported $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was -29.63%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Unit sales - New vehicle: 22,084 compared to the 23,193 average estimate based on two analysts. Unit sales - Used vehicle: 15,700 versus 16,052 estimated by two analysts on average. Average gross profit per unit - Used vehicles: $5,807 versus $5,956.69 estimated by two analysts on average. Average selling price - Used vehicles: $30,623 versus $31,772.05 estimated by two analysts on average. Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles: $5,862 versus $5,383.20 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans: $52.55 million versus $52.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles: $847.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $859.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles: $480.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $486.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club: $11.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net: $179.02 million compared to the $184.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail: $1.75 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other: $235.95 million compared to the $252.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Camping World here>>>
Shares of Camping World have returned +27.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
