Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Blackbaud (BLKB - Free Report) reported $287.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $288.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was +3.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Blackbaud performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Recurring

    : $281.38 million versus $282.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

  • Revenue- One-time services and other

    : $5.91 million versus $6.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.7% change.

  • Recurring Revenue- Contractual recurring

    : $193.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $194.51 million.

  • Recurring Revenue- Transactional recurring

    : $87.83 million versus $87.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Blackbaud have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

