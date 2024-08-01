Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Allegiant Travel (
ALGT Quick Quote ALGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $666.28 million, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.77, compared to $4.35 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $659 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +110.71%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total system statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs): 5.01 billion compared to the 5 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs): 4.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.87 billion. Total system statistics - Average fuel cost per gallon: 2.83 $/gal versus 2.88 $/gal estimated by three analysts on average. Scheduled service statistics - Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM): 13.03 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.73 cents. Scheduled service statistics - Average fare - scheduled service: $62.79 versus $70.52 estimated by two analysts on average. Total system statistics - Passengers: 4,621,848 versus 4,625,840 estimated by two analysts on average. Scheduled service statistics - Load factor: 84.7% versus 84.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Total system statistics - Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel: 8.23 cents versus 8.83 cents estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Fixed fee contracts: $17.70 million versus $15.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.8% change. Operating Revenues- Passenger: $594.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $592.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%. Operating Revenues- Third party products: $37.10 million versus $33.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change. Operating Revenues- Other: $16.98 million compared to the $12.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3962.9% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Allegiant Travel here>>>
Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
