Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Allegiant Travel (ALGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $666.28 million, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.77, compared to $4.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $659 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +110.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total system statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs)

    : 5.01 billion compared to the 5 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Scheduled service statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs)

    : 4.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.87 billion.

  • Total system statistics - Average fuel cost per gallon

    : 2.83 $/gal versus 2.88 $/gal estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Scheduled service statistics - Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM)

    : 13.03 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.73 cents.

  • Scheduled service statistics - Average fare - scheduled service

    : $62.79 versus $70.52 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total system statistics - Passengers

    : 4,621,848 versus 4,625,840 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Scheduled service statistics - Load factor

    : 84.7% versus 84.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total system statistics - Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel

    : 8.23 cents versus 8.83 cents estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenues- Fixed fee contracts

    : $17.70 million versus $15.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.8% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Passenger

    : $594.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $592.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

  • Operating Revenues- Third party products

    : $37.10 million versus $33.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Other

    : $16.98 million compared to the $12.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3962.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allegiant Travel here>>>

Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise