Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP - Free Report) reported revenue of $613.29 million, up 21.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.78, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $597.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.28, the EPS surprise was +21.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ryman Hospitality Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Store Total RevPAR Growth

    : 9.4% versus 6.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Same-Store RevPAR Growth

    : 4.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.

  • Revenues- Entertainment

    : $94.20 million compared to the $91.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

  • Revenues- Hospitality

    : $519.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $507.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $1.65 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.36.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ryman Hospitality Properties here>>>

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

