Stay Ahead of the Game With Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Illumina (
ILMN Quick Quote ILMN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, indicating a decline of 28.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.1 billion, representing a decrease of 6.7% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 54.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Illumina metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Source- Total product revenue- Sequencing' stands at $822.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Microarrays- Total' will reach $84.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments' will reach $3.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.1% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product revenue- Consumable' will likely reach $768.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables' reaching $697.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments' of $125.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -34.9% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product revenue- Instruments' will reach $129.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -34.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Core Illumina' to reach $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product revenue' to come in at $897.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service and other revenue' at $198.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Microarrays- Consumables' should arrive at $71.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- GRAIL' should come in at $27.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.8% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Illumina here>>> Shares of Illumina have demonstrated returns of +16.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ILMN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
