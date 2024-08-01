We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for International Flavors (IFF) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.82 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.6%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain International Flavors metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Nourish' will reach $1.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Scent' of $575.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Pharma Solutions' at $231.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Health & Biosciences' to come in at $526.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish' will reach $205.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $181 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions' should come in at $52.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $67 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent' reaching $126.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $117 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences' should arrive at $150.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $145 million.
Shares of International Flavors have experienced a change of +4.7% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IFF is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>