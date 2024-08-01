Back to top

Company News for Aug 1, 2024

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (AMD - Free Report) shares rose 4.4% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.
  • Arista Networks, Inc.’s (ANET - Free Report) shares soared 11.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.69 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion.
  • Mastercard Incorporated’s (MA - Free Report) shares jumped 3.6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51.
  • Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (MO - Free Report) declined 3.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $5.27 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.42 billion.

