Compared to Estimates, Lithia Motors (LAD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Lithia Motors (
LAD Quick Quote LAD - Free Report) reported $9.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $7.87 for the same period compares to $10.91 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.09, the EPS surprise was +11.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Lithia Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail: $47,603 compared to the $47,163.32 average estimate based on three analysts. Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail: $27,332 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28,574.10. Unit sales by Same Store Operating Metrics - New Vehicle Retail: 78,487 versus 79,430 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit sales by Same Store Operating Metrics - Used Vehicle Retail: 78,223 compared to the 75,729 average estimate based on two analysts. New vehicle: $4.40 billion compared to the $4.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Used vehicle retail: $2.99 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%. Used vehicle wholesale: $289.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $354.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.3%. Finance and insurance: $360.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $354.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Service, body and parts: $950.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $952.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%. Fleet and other: $241 million compared to the $100.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +152.4% year over year. Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance: $313.60 million versus $307.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- New Vehicle Retail: $3.81 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. View all Key Company Metrics for Lithia Motors here>>>
Shares of Lithia Motors have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
