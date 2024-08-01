Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.99 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.20, compared to $2.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion, representing a surprise of -1.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Products and Chemicals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India

    : $32.80 million versus $38.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change.

  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Americas

    : $1.23 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Europe

    : $693.40 million compared to the $682.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Asia

    : $789.60 million compared to the $818.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Corporate and other

    : $235 million versus $230.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Air Products and Chemicals here>>>

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise