Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axalta Coating Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Performance Coatings- Total

    : $887 million versus $889.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

  • Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total

    : $464 million compared to the $451.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

  • Sales- Mobility Coatings- Commercial vehicle

    : $110 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $104.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

  • Sales- Performance Coatings- Industrial

    : $341 million compared to the $332.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

  • Sales- Mobility Coatings- Light vehicle

    : $354 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $346.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

  • Sales- Performance Coatings- Refinish

    : $546 million versus $556.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Axalta Coating Systems here>>>

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise