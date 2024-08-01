Back to top

Uniti (UNIT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Uniti Group (UNIT - Free Report) reported $294.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $289.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was -5.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Uniti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Uniti Fiber

    : $76.66 million versus $70.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

  • Revenues- Uniti Leasing

    : $218.29 million compared to the $218.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.07 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.11.
Shares of Uniti have returned +37.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

