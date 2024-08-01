Back to top

Frontdoor (FTDR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $542 million, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $537.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +27.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Frontdoor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customer retention rate

    : 76.6% compared to the 76.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Number of home service plans/ Number of home warranties

    : 1.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.97 million.

  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals

    : $421 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $419.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Other

    : $35 million versus $33.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.8% change.

  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year)

    : $50 million versus $49.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.

  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year)

    : $36 million compared to the $34.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year.
Shares of Frontdoor have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

