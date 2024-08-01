Back to top

Xcel (XEL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) reported $3.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was -1.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Xcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Electric and natural gas

    : $3.01 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.

  • Operating revenues- Other

    : $14 million versus $52.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change.

  • Operating revenues- Electric

    : $2.66 billion compared to the $2.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

  • Operating revenues- Natural Gas

    : $355 million versus $445.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.
Shares of Xcel have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

